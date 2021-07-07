The president of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was reportedly shot and killed in his private home, the interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced Wednesday.

The president’s residence has also put out a statement Wednesday saying the attack by the unidentified persons occurred around 1 a.m. and that the first lady was also wounded in the attack.

The Prime Minister who condemned the incident described it as an inhuman and barbaric act.

He called for calm and said the security situation in the country is under the control of the Haitian National Police and the Haitian Armed Forces and measures have been taken to “guarantee the continuity of the State and protect the Nation.”

A reporter for Le Nouvelliste and presenter on Radio Magik 9 Robenson Geffrard said the assassination was carried out by a commando group with “foreign elements,” citing interim Prime Minister Joseph.