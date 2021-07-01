The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has called on indigenes of the various Ga communities to celebrate this year’s Homowo festival without violence.

He cautioned the youth to desist from acts that will cause mayhem during the celebration of the festival.

His comment follows the injuring of three people on June 20 while they were performing rituals ahead of the start of Homowo in Teshie in Accra.

Speaking to Citi News after a durbar ahead of the Nungua Homowo festival, Mr. Quartey urged participants of the upcoming festivity to strictly observe all COVID-19 protocols.

“I did appeal to the youth in Krowor and the entire Ga-Dangbe to actually celebrate this Homowo without violence.”

“I also drew the attention to the fact that COVID-19 is still around, and they must observe all the safety protocols,” the Minister said.

The Homowo in 2020 was marred by some disturbances in opposition to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Over 15 residents of Teshie were arrested for unlawfully gathering to celebrate Homowo despite the cancellation of the festival in the area.

This was in disregard of an official notice from the La Traditional Council notifying the Teshie Traditional Council about the cancellation of that part of the celebration in adherence to the safety protocols.

Ten residents of Teshie were also arrested for engaging in offensive conduct and disrupting the peace in the community after some 300 residents took to the streets to demonstrate against a directive to ban the Homowo celebration at Teshie due to COVID-19.