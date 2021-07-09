Highlife musician Dada Hafco has released another single that seeks to highlight the struggles men go through on a daily basis.

Titled ‘Obarima’, the song admonishes people to commend men for all the great things they do to keep their families. It also urges wives to be content with whatever their husbands give them because they go through a lot to make it.

According to Dada Hafco, he did this song to make the world appreciate the role men play in building families.

“We hardly appreciate men or husbands. It is even evident in how we celebrate Father’s Day. We don’t seem to acknowledge the very important roles men play in our society. I hope with this song, women would learn to be content with what their husband provides for them and also encourage them to do more,” he said.

Produced by DDT under the DadaBees Empire label, the video was directed by Kenn Ayiah.

This comes after he released ‘Playboy’ with Akwaboah last year, a song that earned him a nomination at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He has other songs like ‘Bedianko’, ‘Our Story’, ‘Yebewu Nti’, ‘Friends’, among others.

Listen to ‘Obarima’ by Dada Hafco below: