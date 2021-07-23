The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, inaugurated the reconstituted Inter-Ministerial Bungalow Allocation Committee (BAC) that will be responsible for the allocation of government residential accommodation to civil and public servants as stipulated in the Administrative Instrument (AI) No.285 of the Ghana Civil Service.

The inauguration of the 10-member Committee comes after the existing BAC system became defunct, resulting in occupants of government residential accommodation flouting the terms of conditions of occupancy, care, and vacation of the residential premises.

In his remarks, the Minister observed that the method of application and allocation of residence to successful applicants are not consistent with inventory taking, compliance with sanitary requirements, and general care of the facilities.

He expressed grave worry about the numerous complaints received by the Ministry from individual civil servants as well as the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana pertaining to the improper discretion in the allocation of bungalows and flats without recourse to any established criteria or institutional framework, adding that “some occupants even go to the extent of subletting the whole or part of the facilities or converting them into commercial premises without recourse to the Ministry”.

This, the Minister indicated, has necessitated the need for the Ministry to take bold steps to reconstitute the BAC to bring sanity in the allocation processes and use of the residential buildings and their surroundings while establishing the appropriate rules and regulations as well as ensuring discipline and accountability in the use of the facilities.

As part of its mandate, the Committee, which is chaired by the Minister will be tasked to analyze the eligibility of applicants vis-à-vis class accommodation available, allocate and issue notification letters to successful applicants and ensure that tenants abide by the terms and conditions of tenancy.

Dr. Gilbert Nyaledzigbor of the Controller and Account General’s Department, on behalf of the Committee, pledged to work hard to achieve the set mandate of the Committee.

The Committee is constituted with officials from the Ministry of Works and Housing, Office of the Head of Civil Service, Ministry Of Finance, Controller and Accountant General’s Department, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, and the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG).