Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has disclosed that acting in the popular Efiewura TV series limited opportunities she could have had in English language movies.

She told Nana Tuffour and Frema Adunyame on the Upside Down show on Citi TV, that because that series was in Twi, it became difficult for her to secure roles in English language movies.

According to her, people looked down on her and even thought that she was not well-educated because of the roles she played in the local language television series.

“There was one thing that was affecting my brand; the fact that I was doing ‘Efiewura’. You know, we all believe in speaking English. If you do something in your local language, you are neglected,” she said.

“Someone told me if I did not do English movies, I wouldn’t get to play the role of a rich man’s daughter,” she added.

She added that even when she earned a role in the glamour movies, she was mostly given uninspiring tasks.

When she played lead roles, her picture would never be used for their promo artworks.

“Sometimes I did movies, and they would not even put me on the poster,” she said.

Gloria, therefore, added that at a point she had to pray to God to take off any veil that had obstructed her shine.

She said emerging the Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards was a dream come true.

Her role in Shirley Frimpong Manso’s ‘Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later’, also gave her some validation after being in the film industry for many years.