The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency, Shani Cooper-Zubida, has pledged her government’s full support for young women professionals in Ghana’s international relations ecosystem to enable them achieve their full potential.

She gave the assurance during a Fireside Chat series organized by the Institute of International Affairs Ghana (GhIIA.org).

She affirmed her country’s commitment to helping developing countries like Ghana achieve their potential through investments in their human resources to enable them to function fully within the comity of nations.

“Each epoch of humanity brings its own challenges. In a world getting increasingly interconnected by globalization, it’s important for each nation to develop a critical human resource that would enable it to function within this emerging global framework of addressing world problems,” she implored.

She further bemoaned the gender gap in international relations human resources, stressing the necessity for harnessing this critical segment of national resources for development.

“International relations is a vast field of endeavour which needs a vast pool of resources. Every nation needs to invest its best resources in this endeavour. Leaving out women, who constitute the vast majority of human resources, is not an option,” she stressed.

She, therefore, pledged her mentorship and other forms of support, for the development of the international relations potentials of young Ghanaian women.

“Ghana is already making strides in empowering women in the field of international relations. This should inspire the younger generation to yearn for more”.

She noted that, that set of realistic goals and utilizing role models is crucial in developing the talents of Ghanaian women in international relations.

“My institution would explore ways to support this quest”, she assured.

The forum, organized by GhIIA.org, was graced by members of the diplomatic corps, members of the business community, among others.

It was moderated by Frema Adunyame of Citi FM/Citi TV.

The GhIIA Fireside Chat Series is a platform that provides key players in Ghana’s International Affairs landscape an opportunity to share their experiences and reflections on their storied careers with the members of the GhIIA.

