Junior Achievement Ghana has launched the National High School Business Pitch Competition for senior high schools.

The event, which took place on Saturday July 17, 2021 was held under the theme, “raising a generation of world class Ghanaian entrepreneurs”.

Organizers said the rapidly changing landscape of the world of work requires that students develop the needed skills and experience in entrepreneurship by learning how to identify needs of their communities and developing businesses that will solve that problem.

Over 2,500 high school students across the country are expected to participate in the experiential entrepreneurship program.

Following JA Ghana’s commitment to promoting safe learning in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, in-school program sessions will be delivered by school teachers through interactive prerecorded videos, with business coaches and mentors from the business community complementing teachers’ efforts with virtual mentorship and coaching.

As part of the programme, the students will learn to start a small business, and pitch to a panel of judges made up of investors, Chief Executive Officers, technologists, among others for feedback.

The winners of the Business Pitch Competition will represent Ghana at JA Africa’s regional entrepreneurship competition and will go on to represent the continent at a global entrepreneurship competition if they win the continental contest.

Junior Achievement (JA) Ghana prepares Ghana’s youth for the future of work through the delivery of financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship training.