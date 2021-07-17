Government has declared Tuesday, July 20, 2021, as a statutory public holiday.

The holiday is to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.

Ambrose Dery, the Minister of Interior, in a statement, said the holiday must be observed throughout the country.

“The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 20th July 2021, which marks Eid-ul-Adha, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement added.

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as “Feast of Sacrifice,” is an Islamic festival that celebrates the obedience of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail to God on His command.

God provided a lamp to used for the sacrifice in the stead of Ismail after Ibrahim proved he was ready to obey.

It is the latter of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

The festival is commemorated by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, sheep or a cow.

Below is the full statement from the Interior Ministry.