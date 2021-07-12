The family of the late Ibrahim Muhammed, also known as Kaaka, whose death led to disturbances at Ejura in the Ashanti Region two weeks ago, will now appear before the Justice Koomson committee probing the unfortunate incident after an earlier snub.

An earlier statement signed by the family’s Spokesperson, Nafiu Mohammed, said the family felt let down in the committee’s work in the past couple of days, hence their decision to stay off the hearing.

“Events over the past few days, have left us less certain of the scope, focus, real intent, and even utility of the ongoing inquiry. As such, we feel let down in our enthusiasm for what we assumed would provide a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul-searching, and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence,” the statement added.

Representatives of the family including the mother of the late social activist, his wife, and two other brothers on Monday, July 12, 2021, went to the venue for the sittings to join other relatives of the deceased who will appear to testify.

Background

The violence in Ejura occurred during protests that followed the death of Ibrahim Muhammed.

Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka Macho, died after he was attacked by unknown assailants on June 27 while returning home.

He’s believed to have been killed because he was critical of the government.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested three persons in connection with his death and put them before the court.

Ibrahim Muhammed was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, alongside the two others who died in the protest.

A ministerial committee is currently probing the disturbances. The committee is expected to complete its public hearings on Friday, July 16, 2021.