The family of the late social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka, whose killing by assailants sparked a protest in Ejura in the Ashanti Region, has written to the Committee of Inquiry looking into the circumstances of his death and the events that ensued, that they will not take part in the ongoing hearings.

The family in a statement explained that the events in the past few days have left them “less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even the utility of the ongoing inquiry.”

The family reps were expected to make an appearance on Friday, July 10, 2021 alongside other witnesses.

The statement signed by the family’s Spokesperson, Nafiu Mohammed, said the family feels let down in the committee’s work in the past couple of days, adding that what they hoped would’ve been “a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul-searching and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence,” has not met their expectation, hence their decision to opt out.

“We, the family of Ibrahim ‘Kaaka’ Mohammed, regret to formally notify you of our decision to not participate in the ongoing public inquisition, which is purportedly concerned with the “circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021”.

“However, events over the past few days, have left less certain of the scope, focus, real intent and even utility of the ongoing inquiry. As such, we feel let down in our enthusiasm for what we assumed would provide a much-needed opportunity for truth, soul-searching and institutional accountability for state-sanctioned violence.” the statement added.

The family however expressed their appreciation to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his decision to instruct the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to institute a committee of inquiry.

“As you may be aware, we like many people in Ejura, welcomed and continue to appreciate the President’s decision to instruct you to inquire into the circumstances that led to indiscriminate killings of the people of Ejura by members of our military forces. We congratulate you on your

decision to heed the call of civil society organizations to recuse yourself from the inquiry; and to set up a separate Committee of Inquiry.” excerpts of the statement read.

The family also noted that its decision is partly based on the legal advice it has received about the work of the committee.

“In addition, having sought and obtained independent legal advice as to the work of the Committee, and our rights vis-à-vis the Committee, we have become apprehensive of the substantive and procedural regularity of the Committee’s work. We are also now concerned that the Committee’s work does not provide the appropriate framework for a full, faithful and impartial inquiry, as envisaged under Article 278 of the 1992 Constitution.”

Among other things, the family accused the committee of inquiry of deliberately attempting to distance Kaaka from the #FixTheCountry movement, unfavourably criticising the live media coverage of the unrest that ensued as being responsible for what they described as “the criminal conduct of the security forces”.

‘My uncle didn’t kill my father; release him’ – Kaaka’s daughter pleads

Earlier this week, the Munawara Ibrahim, the 18-year old daughter of Ibrahim Mohammed, in an interview with Citi News said her Uncle, Iddris (Iddi) Muhammed, who has been arrested in connection with her father’s death is innocent.

Kaaka left behind a wife and 5 children.

Munawara Ibrahim, pleaded with the government to intervene and release her Uncle, because in her view and without any sound evidence, he was “innocent”.

Journalists slam Ejura Committee’s attempt to blame media coverage for the disturbances

Some journalists have also taken issues with the approach of the three-member committee.

According to them, the proceedings appear to focus more on the role of the media, with members attempting to blame the media for the events that occurred in Ejura, rather than focusing on revealing the truth of what transpired.

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP David Agyemang Adjem, stated that the reports of the media on the Ejura incident heightened tensions.

