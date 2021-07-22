President Akufo-Addo has appointed the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, as the new Board Chairman of the Ghana Gas Company Limited.

Other members of the nine-member board are Mr. Ben KD Asante, the Managing Director of the company; Mr. John Darko, Mrs. Adelaide Mary Benneh; Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli; Mr Abraham Ossei Aidooh; Madam Delphine Dogbegah; Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio, and Mr. Stephen Sumani Nayina.

The members of the board are expected to provide direction and leadership in the day-to-day running of the nation’s only gas transmission utility.

Speaking at a short ceremony to inaugurate the board on Wednesday afternoon, July 21, 2021, the Minister of Energy, Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh indicated that the Ministry through the Energy Sector Recovery Programme (ESRP), is currently piloting the Natural Gas Clearinghouse concept, which is aimed at ensuring equitable and smooth distribution of gas sector revenues to all sector players.

He explained that a successful implementation of the concept would help to deal with the liquidity challenges that “has bedevilled the Gas to Power sector and its trickle-down effects on gas sector service providers such as Ghana gas

Vision

Dr Opoku-Prempeh has, therefore, called for the full cooperation of Ghana Gas to ensure that the Natural Gas Clearinghouse concept of revenue distribution “becomes a success story.”

For him, one of his priorities was to rid the energy sector of avoidable debts, particularly “ones I call intra-energy sector debts.”

He said as a way of sustaining Ghana Gas’ infrastructure and making Ghana Gas meet best industry, international and in-country requirements, the new board ought to be keen on quality assurance and improvement on efficiency and reliability of the Gas Processing Plant.

For Dr Opoku-Prempeh, ensuring quality assurance and improvement on efficiency and reliability of the Gas Processing Plant, “is key to the survival of Ghana Gas.”

He noted that Ghana Gas as the only transmission utility played a critical role in Ghana’s economic growth and, that under his administration, it would be given the necessary support to enable it to thrive, grow and mature.

“I am keen on ensuring that efforts by Ghana to become a major international player in the international gas market becomes a reality.” He said, adding “I believe the revision of the Gas Master Plan, which is one of my topmost priorities, will ensure that a concrete framework for Ghana’s gas infrastructure expansion is laid.”

Way forward

The Energy Minister also charged the newly inaugurated board to work to improve the company’s community relations, particularly in its operative areas, as well as to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President by serving faithfully, diligently and with integrity.

Acceptance

The Board Chairman, Mr Agyapong, in his acceptance remarks, pledged the readiness of the board to work to improve the fortunes of the company.

“We want to assure you that we are going to corporate with you and we are going to ensure that the right thing is done,” he said.

He also commended President Akufo-Addo for the trust reposed in the new board.

Background

The Ghana National Gas Company was established in July 2011 as a limited liability company with the responsibility to build, own and operate natural gas infrastructure required to ensure the role of a transmission utility.