The Management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is introducing a virtual conferencing platform known as The Korle Bu Webinar Series to educate the general public on health-related issues and disseminate the innovative ideas and research work of the hospital.

The objective is to increase knowledge and skills dissemination.

For this reason, the health facility is holding two different Webinar series– the Scientific Webinar and the Public Education Series.

The Scientific Webinars focus on innovative ideas, cutting-edge research and methods staff have been engaged in or devised to improve healthcare delivery, while the Public Education Series concentrate on the education of our stakeholders on important health issues and diseases.

The first of the monthly webinar series is slated for Thursday, July 29, 2021, and it will be held at Accra City Hotel between 5:00pm and 6.30pm.

It will be on the topic Demystifying Hepatitis: All the public needs to know.

The programme will be streamed live on all the social media platforms of the Korle Bu Teaching hospital; Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.

Speakers on the topic are some of the seasoned consultants in the management and treatment of hepatitis in Ghana.

This is a free event for the general public to be educated on issues and misconceptions surrounding hepatitis.

For health workers, the programme is being accredited with the various professional bodies so that they can gain insight into hepatitis management and also get CPD points for their professional progression.

It is hoped that patients, health workers and the general public will join this webinar in their numbers.