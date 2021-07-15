Police in the Ashanti Region have identified the family members of a young woman who was shot and killed at Maxima in Kumasi on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the deceased, 24-year-old Angelina Akua Serwaa Gyimah, was a hardware store attendant who lived and worked at Tanoso.

The police say their preliminary investigations show that the deceased at about 6:00pm on Tuesday told her family that she was visiting a friend around Tech Junction, but was shot immediately she got down from a commercial vehicle at Maxima.

In an interview with Citi News, the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, ACP Kwaku Buah, said bystanders told them that two men on a motorbike attacked the victim.

He said the motive behind the attack is however not clear.

“We have been able to identify the deceased lady. She is 24 years old, a hardware store attendant who lives and works at Tanoso. We have been able to get in touch with her family and informed them about the death. According to the family, when she returned from work on Tuesday, she informed them that she had to meet someone around KNUST and left home, and I believe that she got to the area late.”

“When she alighted from the vehicle, some person or persons got closer to her and, according to bystanders, they heard gunshots and a motorbike zoomed away. We are currently looking for the occupants of the motorbike. We believe that her handbag was snatched from her after she was attacked because her phone has not been found,” he added.

The police also called on members of the general public to provide them with information to assist with investigations.

“I’m appealing to everyone to be a little bit more conscious and careful wherever we find ourselves. We are yet to find out why she was attacked and why she was there. We are appealing to people who were around or have information about what happened to get in contact with the police to assist with investigations.”