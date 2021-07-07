The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) presented a petition to the Presidency after their ‘March for Justice’ demonstration on Tuesday, 6th July 2021.

The National Youth Organiser of the party, George Opare Addo, led some other members of the party to present the petition at the seat of government.

After reading out the contents of the petition, he presented it to the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations, Emmanuel Bossman, who gave assurances that the document will be forwarded to President Akufo-Addo.

The party, in the petition, said it was disappointed that the Akufo-Addo administration had been saddled with unemployment, nepotism, cronyism and insecurity, among other vices.

“Though our country was riddled with some age-long challenges before you took over; issues of corruption, unemployment, nepotism, cronyism, and insecurity, among other things, have increased unimaginably. You will agree with us that our country needs fixing and there cannot be any good time to fix it than now,” the petition said.

The youth also presented a petition to Parliament.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu has already deferred directives on the petition.

After deliberation from the leaders of Parliament on the demands in the petition, the First Deputy Speaker ruled that a decision on the steps to be taken regarding the petition will be firmed up in the coming days.

