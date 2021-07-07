The youth wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) submitted a petition to Parliament after their ‘March For Justice’ demonstration held on Tuesday, 6th July 2021.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, has already deferred directives on the petition.

The youth, after the ‘March for Justice’ demonstration, which saw them walk through the principal streets of Accra, had earlier presented a petition to the presidency before making their way to Parliament.

A Deputy National Youth Organiser of the NDC, Ruth Dela Seddoh, presented the document to the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

After deliberation from the leaders in Parliament on the demands contained in the petition, the First Deputy Speaker ruled that a decision on the steps to be taken regarding the petition will be taken in the coming days.

“We defer any referral today [ Monday], and discuss it thoroughly at the leadership meeting tomorrow [Tuesday] before making them a pronouncement on it.”

Click here to read the petition presented to Parliament.