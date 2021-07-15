Barely a month after her big win at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Abiana is girding up to engrave her name in the best female vocal performance space.

Testament to this is her new single; ‘Me and You’.

Adorned in the classic, timeless and indigenous genre of Highlife, ‘Me and You’ touches the woes and extremes of love and relationships.

Under the auspices of +233 Records, Abiana stamps her mastery over live performance through the obvious live recording of this single.

Abiana is signed to the +233records label with three singles, ‘Adunlei’ in October 2020, ‘Amen’ in December 2020, and ‘Bo Nɔŋŋ Ni’ released in March 2021 to her credit.

At the 4syte Music Video Awards 2021, Abiana also won Best Photography Video for ‘Adun Lei’ beating 11 others.

Watch the video below: