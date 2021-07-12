One of the toll-booth attendants on the Tema-Motorway is feared dead after a tipper-truck crashed into the booth.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

A video of the crash shows the body of the attendant, who is yet to be identified, lying on the ground motionless, with many onlookers at the scene.

Another attendant, who is visually and hearing impaired, is also said to have sustained serious injuries after he was pulled out of the debris.

“I was on the Spintex-Road-side, but a few meters away from the toll booth, I saw the tipper driver rushing to the booth at the Tema side. The rate at which he was speeding showed that something was definitely going wrong. Either his brake had failed or he was an inexperienced driver.”

“By the time we realized, he had run into the toll booth, killing the attendant. So one of the attendants is dead, and the other is heavily injured”, an eyewitness, Kingsley Dunyo said.

Tema Regional Commander of the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department, Chief Supt. William Asante told Citi News that the information he had received is that a “vehicle had stopped to pay the toll and then the tipper-truck driver carelessly on its part ran into the booth.”

“This is the result we are witnessing now. It is a serious accident, but not fatal. Some people have sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been rushed to the Tema General Hospital”, he added.

Jeffery Koomson, son of the injured victim also narrated information he received about the father’s misfortune. “This morning, I received a call that my father has been involved in an accident this morning. He is deaf and dumb and can barely do anything. So I rushed to the hospital only to see that both legs have been smashed.”