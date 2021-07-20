Mozambique’s police boss Bernardino Rafael has issued a decree prohibiting civilians from wearing police uniform including in art performances.

The police chief expressed concern over the recent use of police uniform in artistic scenes that do not support the good image of the police.

Artists have however termed the decree as “dictatorial”.

Aranica Pagere, better known as Comandante Faísca, has been wearing police uniform in his performances and says the decree “doesn’t make sense” and they “will not sit back”.

The authorities say the decree is aimed at defending a sovereignty issue.

Lawyer Osvanildo Mathe said the use of police uniforms in artistic representations was not a crime and that the police boss had no authority to issue a decree against artists who do not work in the police service.