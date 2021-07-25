Ghanaians will this evening, Sunday, July 25, 2021, be addressed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the measures put in place to counter the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Tonight’s address will be the 26th update from the president and is scheduled for 8:00 pm.

The address is expected to touch on the growing fears of a third wave of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Ghana’s case count

The latest update from the Ghana Health Service as of July 21, 2021, shows 423 new cases recorded bringing the country’s active cases to 4,094.

15 are in critical condition, whereas 26 are severe cases.

821 deaths have so far been recorded with 96,255 recoveries. The Greater Accra and Ashanti Regions continue to lead with the most recorded cases.

The month of July has seen Ghana’s COVID-19 case count rising significantly, with more than 2,500 new cases recorded.

The development has sparked concerns about a looming third wave of COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Ashanti and Bono regional directorates of the Ghana Health Service have expressed worry about the astronomical increase in cases in their regions.

The government has urged the public to strictly comply with the COVID-19 preventive protocols and indicated that it is working to secure more vaccines to vaccinate all citizens.

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has also expressed concern about the current trend of positive COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Association says it fears that the country’s health system will not be able to accommodate the rising cases should the trend continue.