The Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South constituency in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has tasked delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remain resolute towards the course of the party and be hardworking.

According to him, the party’s strength, survival, and continuous stay in political office largely depend on the commitment and hard work of the NPP polling station executives.

He also admonished NPP polling station executives, to eschew all forms of rancour and backbiting and unite to champion the course of the party.

The Manhyia South MP who doubles as the Energy Minister made the remarks during the 2021 annual Delegates Conference for NPP members in the Manhyia South constituency.

“We are one big family with a common destiny, so there is no need to fight among ourselves. We have to unite and work for the NPP to lead Ghana to the promised land”, he added.

According to him, the weird practice whereby polling station executives renege on their duties and wait till election seasons to campaign was not helping the NPP.

Considering the landmark achievements of the Akufo-Addo’s government, he said the NPP was the bookmakers’ favourite to retain power and control Parliament with more seats.

“But that was not the case. We lost more seats because in some places some voted for the presidential candidate and refused to vote for the parliamentary candidate”, he said.

He added that the ‘skirt and blouse’ voting practice did a great disservice to the NPP during the 2020 general elections.

He indicated that the government needs more seats in Parliament so that its policies and programs to accelerate national transformation could easily get parliamentary approval.

The Manhyia South NPP Constituency Secretary, Haruna Alhassan, who also spoke at the event said the party is strong, healthy, and poised to win an avalanche of votes during election 2024.