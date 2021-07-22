The National Film Authority held its first major stakeholders engagement forum with film practitioners on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The programme which took place at Silverbird Cinema at the Accra Mall was to update the film sector on the NFA’s activities so far and to discuss matters of interest to the sector.

Stakeholders were taken through the work that has gone into getting a brand name for the Ghanaian film industry, the progress made by the Film Classification Committee, the Wikiproject, and the Presidential Film Pitch Series.

Presentations were made by the leaders of the various committees set to carry out specific tasks, after which patrons were asked to make their contributions and ask questions.

Addressing the meeting, the Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, said the main strategy of the authority is to help make Ghanaian films get international exposure.

“Our main strategy for the next two years is to make Ghana an attractive shooting destination on the continent for foreign productions while raising the level of local productions to meet international standards,” she noted.

Also speaking at the event, veteran filmmaker, Kwaw Ansah, asked players of the film industry, to rally their support behind the activities of the Authority.

“I do hope that practitioners of the [movie] industry will support the steps being taken. Because nothing ventured, nothing gained. We have to put certain structures in place. Some will work, some will not work, but our support will encourage them to go,” he said.

The 80-year-old filmmaker also encouraged the movie industry to pay attention to local content in Ghanaian movies.

Inaugurated in 2019, The National Film Authority is mandated to supervise an economically, self-sustaining, and culturally conscious film industry in the country.

The Authority is also to advise the government on matters affecting the film industry; to facilitate the establishment of a circuit for the distribution and marketing of Ghanaian films throughout the country and internationally.

Watch the Facebook stream of the programme below: