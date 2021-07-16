The Nii Ardey Nkpa family, custodians of Tuba Langba and Kokrobite lands, have presented some equipment to the Kokrobite Health Centre.

The Traditional Authority indicated that their resolve to support the facility with infrastructure is to help change its status from a community health centre to a clinic.

According to the head of the Nii Ardey Nkpa family, Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe, more of such gestures will be made towards the facility to help them also render proper healthcare to the community.

Speaking to Citi News, the head of Nii Ardey Nkpa family who led a delegation of traditional authority to the health centre noted that they have placed an order for an ambulance for the facility to help in healthcare delivery.

“The condition of service of this facility is not the best and as a traditional authority, we cannot leave everything to the government thus the need for us to come in to support. We are here today to present some hospital equipment such as beds, wheelchairs, nose masks among others and I believe this will go a long way to support the facility. We are even making plans for an ambulance for the centre,” Daniel Nii Ardey Tagoe said.

“Our prime motive is to turn this facility into a clinic to take care of our people,” he added.

Manager of the Kokrobite Health Centre, Jerry Nunoo on his part was grateful to the traditional authority for the gesture and also appealed to them for an alternative power plant to help them during delivery.

He also wants support from the general public to help them with proper drainage facilities as the compound gets flooded during the rainy season as a result of the lack of a drainage facility.