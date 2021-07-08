The Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo, says the backlash on Members of Parliament over a car loan agreement proposed for the purchase of vehicles for them is unfounded.

The Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, presented a loan agreement for $28 million to Parliament for the purchase of vehicles for Ghana’s legislators.

Based on the amount, each of the 275 MPs is expected to receive over $100,000 for the purchase of a vehicle.

The Finance Committee of the House is expected to consider the loan agreement and report to the House.

Some Ghanaians are incensed over the loan agreement and have taken to social media to express their displeasure about the issue.

But speaking to Citi News, Madam Kate Addo argued that there is no need for all the criticism since the MPs will eventually pay back the loan.

“Some of these MPs have their constituencies in remote areas. These people need to have access to their constituencies. Ideally, these MPs have to visit their constituencies at least once a week.”

“These loans [will be paid] paid by MPs themselves, and they are deducted at source. So it is not as though they are going to get them for free. These monies will be recouped,” she explained.

There have been situations of MPs failing to pay back car loans.

In 2017, the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), was on the heels of some Members of Parliament who bought their vehicles on loan but had defaulted in paying back several years after.

Reports indicate that letters had been written to the MPS for them to honour their obligations, but they did not reply.