The Member of Parliament for Ejura Sekyedumase, Alhaji Bawa Braimah Mohammed, believes he has been sidelined amid attempts to probe the disturbances in Ejura that led to the death of two of his constituents with four others injured.

Speaking on ‘The Chamber’ on Citi TV, he described the work of the three-member committee probing the violence as unsatisfactory.

“The way we are going about the resolution of the matters to me is not satisfactory. Ever since this matter came, nobody has consulted me in terms of the resolution of the issue,” Mr. Mohammed said.

The MP complained that he was even neglected when the Interior Minister visited Ejura.

“Even when he [the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery] came, they did not look for me. The following day the Vice President was in the constituency and nobody invited me.”

He also suggested that he should have been invited to give testimony before the committee probing the disturbances.

“In such conflict resolution situation, you don’t exclude a major stakeholder like the Member of Parliament,” Mr. Mohammed said.

The violence in Ejura occurred during protests that followed the death of Ibrahim Muhammed, a known social media activist in the community.

Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka Macho, died after he was attacked by unknown assailants on June 27 while returning home.

He’s believed to have been killed because he was critical of the government.

In his earlier comments on the matter, the MP had demanded a full-scale probe into the killing.

He had also wanted to summon the security chiefs to appear before Parliament to answer questions regarding the incident.

The MP had also demanded that the government pays the full medical bills of the wounded victims of the Ejura shooting incident and compensate them adequately.

He complained that injured victims had been abandoned by the government because they’re focusing more on the dead.