The Walewale District Police Command in the North East Region has arrested two suspects in connection with a robbery incident that occurred at a mobile money shop at Nasia near Walewale.

The suspects, Wahab Yakubu, 28 and Fuseini Yakubu, 25, were arrested on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

According to police, at about 6:30 pm on that day, the suspects and two others, who are currently at large, attacked the mobile money vendor at his shop in Nasia at gunpoint and robbed him of an amount of Ghc25,000 before escaping on an unregistered motorbike.

“The suspects were captured by a CCTV camera installed in the mobile money shop. The CCTV video recordings were quickly handed over to the Walewale District command and investigations led to the arrest of the two suspects,” a police statement said.

The police, while expressing appreciation to persons who assisted them to arrest the two suspect, said they require more support to arrest the remaining suspects.

‘GHS 2,000 bounty’

The police have since placed a GHS 2,000 bounty on the heads of the two suspects.

“The command however appeals to the people of Nasia to remain calm and cooperate with the police to bring the perpetrators of the robbery attack to book,” it said.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects are being processed for court.