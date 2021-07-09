The staff of the Pantang Hospital in Accra are expected to resume work today, Friday, July 9, 2021, after being on strike for over a week.

This comes after the staff and management of the hospital had a crunch meeting with the government on ways to resolve security and other concerns raised by the workers.

They have been on strike in a bid to put pressure on the government to fence the hospital to stop the encroachment of their lands and protect the staff from being attacked.

Speaking to Citi News after the meeting with the Inspector General of Police, the Minister for National Security, the Mental Health Authority, Labour and Health Ministries, the Spokesperson for the Ghana Physician Assistants Association, Nicholas Annor, said they are confident that the government will honour its part of the bargain.

“At the end of the meeting, we agreed that we can’t continue to stay at home. We swore an oath to take care of the patients that were entrusted into our care, and we are always ready to resume duty once security concerns have been resolved, and we have been assured by all the ministers and dignitaries that were present today [Thursday]. They gave us their word, and we will hold them to their promise and wish that they are going to do their bid since we are resuming [work].”

“So we agreed that on Friday, July 9, 2021, we are going to resume work fully, and we just want to inform the public about it. We also hope to follow the MoU that has been signed.”

The National Labour Commission has given government two months to construct the fence wall.

2019 strike

In July 2019, workers at the Pantang Hospital embarked on a sit-down strike over the same issues being raised currently.

The workers had organised a demonstration to voice out their concerns.