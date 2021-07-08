The Ghana Police Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD), has attributed the increase in road fatalities to the state of roads in the country.

This was made known by the Head of Education, Research, and Training of MTTD, Superintendent Alexander Obeng.

Data put together by the MTTD shows an increase in the number of persons killed in road crashes between January and June 2021.

1,454 deaths have been recorded in 2021 so far, as compared to 1,140 fatalities in the first six months of 2020, with the Ashanti Region in the lead.

Speaking to Citi News on the matter, Supt. Obeng cited the poor nature of the country’s road network as the major cause of fatal accidents.

He also blamed the lack of working street lights on the major roads in the country as part of the causes.

According to him, this makes driving at night very difficult for vehicle operators.

“When you look at it from January to June, and you also look at it from January to May, compared to the same period last year, you begin to see a slight decline. However, in the period under discussion, there seems to be an increase in the same period last year because all indicators are hovering averagely 25% in terms of incidents of crashes, issues involved, associated deaths and injuries. They are all high as compared to the same period last year.”

“Among other [things], criminal road user behaviour has contributed to this and of course not forgetting our systemic problem in terms of road infrastructure, where some portions of our roads which are supposed to be lighted at night are still dark and traps which are unmarked, including speed ramps, which all make it difficult for people to drive at night and during the rainy season.”