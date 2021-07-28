The Pope John Old Boys Association (POJOBA) held a career clinic and mentorship programme for current students with a special focus on the third years who are almost due to write their WASSCE exams in the coming weeks.

As part of their contribution to their alma mata, the past students went to the school to inspire hope, encourage, and challenge the students to deliver excellent results in the exams.

President of the association, Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah stated that, such engagements in the past brought tremendous improvement in the academic performance of the students.

He said the ‘POJOBA mentorship programme has come to stay as part of the association’s calendar of events.

The president of the KNUST Global Alumini Association, Dr. Kwaku Agbesi who is an old student of the school, used the occasion to call on the Ministry of Education and government to explore ways to engage Mentors World Network to extend the programme nationwide for all senior high schools.

Mentors World Network, a CRS arm of Lead-it Africa, were the technical partners who structured the 2-day mentorship programme.

Dr. Herman Yobo Addae, CEO of Lead-it Africa, remarked that the programme is designed to give early mentorship to students in their first year of admission, which will guide their career paths in the subjects they choose to study.

In a press release, Professor Gorleku who lecturers at the Cape Coast University Medical School, entreated his colleagues, the old students, to return to the school to contribute their quota to the physical, social and cognitive development of the students.

The headmistress and teachers who were part of the programme last Saturday were unanimous in their praise for the old students for their thoughtful leadership and impact on the students.

The programme, which started last Friday, July 23, and ended on Saturday, saw mentors interact directly with the students while coaching them on life after school and the opportunities that abound.