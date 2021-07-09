Huawei has introduced the newest member of its HUAWEI Band Series, HUAWEI Band 6.

With consumers increasingly demanding more from their wearable devices, the new HUAWEI Band 6 has been greatly enhanced in terms of health and fitness monitoring, design, and battery life to provide a smartwatch-like experience at a friendlier price point of a smart band.

The HUAWEI Band 6 will be available for preorder starting 9th July at the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and other retail outlets priced at GHS349. Get free gifts valued up to GHS199 when you preorder the HUAWEI Band 6 which will be available in four different color variants of Graphite Black, Amber Sunrise, Sakura Pink, and Forest Green.

All-day SpO2 Monitoring

Health monitoring features are one of the most popular features for smart band users.

Thanks to the hardware modules optimised based on the Huawei TruSeen TM 4.0 and the new smart power-saving algorithm, the HUAWEI Band 6 now supports All Day SpO2 monitoring.

It monitors users’ health and generates an alarm when the blood oxygen level is low, helping them take swift action and manage their health more proactively. HUAWEI Band 6 also provides continuous, real-time, and accurate heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring.

It will also alert the user if the resting heart rate is too high or too low.

1.47-inch FullView AMOLED Display

HUAWEI Band 6 is Huawei’s first smart band to include a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio, meaning it can display more information while remaining stylish.

HUAWEI Band 6 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a resolution of 194*368 and 282PPI for vivid content.

The colourful screen display provides users with greater clarity of information and gives workout and health data in a more user-friendly display ratio.

Users can easily swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen.

Two-week battery life

Supported by a high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, the HUAWEI Band 6 enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with 14-day battery life for uninterrupted use.

On top of this, the HUAWEI Band 6 supports fast charging via a magnetic charger.

One five-minute charge can sustain the smart band for two days of typical use.

Weighing only 18g, the HUAWEI Band 6 is a remarkable piece of kit.

A new lifestyle featuring proactive fitness management

The fitness features of HUAWEI Band 6 also bring a whole new experience to users.

The 96 workout modes include 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, and 85 more customized modes, including fitness, ball games, and dancing types, offering wide coverage of workout tracking.

The HUAWEI Band 6 adopts Huawei-developed HUAWEI TruSport TM professional exercise algorithm to deeply analyse users' exercise capabilities based on multi-dimensional parameters such as heart rate variability data and exercise data, providing them with scientific assessment and suggestions on their exercise capabilities.

A smart companion on the wrist

With its incredible battery life and lightweight design, the HUAWEI Band 6 is designed to provide its users with essential and smart features for extended periods of time in various scenarios. The

HUAWEI Band 6 can intelligently identify unfamiliar numbers, control music playback, and remote camera shutter.

HUAWEI Band 6 is not only leading the way in reshaping the conventional form of a smart band, but also the most versatile entry-level wearable product on the market. With the HUAWEI Band 6, users can easily establish new ways to live a healthy and active lifestyle.