Process and Plant Automation Limited (PPA), an electrical engineering solutions provider with expertise in industrial and building automation has been certified to the ISO 9001:2015 quality management standards.

By this certificate, it has been attested that the management system of PPA has been audited and found to be having the requirements of the ISO 9001 international Quality Management System (QMS) standard.

This enables companies to operate more effectively on several levels, including the ability to focus on customer requirements and constantly finding ways to improve and become resilient and efficient.

Speaking at a Certificate Presentation Ceremony on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PPA, Ing. Kweku Asmah said the certification will go a long way to open the company up to new markets.

“We are proud and excited to have been awarded 1SO 9001:2015 certification, and I am certain it will provide additional assurance to our customers, that we are focused on continuous improvement, effective project delivery and customer satisfaction.”

“Our move to ISO 9001:2015 demonstrates our commitment to always perform at the highest levels of quality and efficiency.”

The CEO also indicated that the company is currently pursuing ISO 45001 certification, “which will also be a demonstration of our commitment to ensuring the health and safety of all stakeholders”.

Delivering the keynote address at the ceremony, the Director-General of the Ghana Standards Authority, Professor Alex Dodoo urged the company to seize the opportunity to break new grounds.

”This is the time to establish yourselves. We are hoping that you tell the likes of Tullow that you are certified, that you will let them know that your charges may be slightly higher because you are working on a systems service that has been certified. We are praying that you make money and buy more facilities.”

The overall process of ISO 9001 Certification has taken about 3 years and places PPA on a firm

footing as the company looks to roll out more customer-focused products and solutions in the coming months.

The other companies in the group (Automation Solutions Limited (ASL) & Electrical Switchgear

Limited (ESL) are also on course to be certified.

About Process and Plant Automation Limited

The Process and Plant Automation Limited is an electrical and automation engineering company

which was established in 2003, with expertise in industrial and building automation.

The indigenous electrical and automation engineering company is a subsidiary of the Automation

Ghana Group. (TAGG)

The company currently boasts of over 150 employees and operates across West Africa and beyond.