A member of the ministerial committee currently probing the Ejura disturbances that led to two deaths and injuries to four other persons, Prof. Vladmir Antwi Danso, has expressed concern about the inclination of regional and District security heads to immediately call on the military during emergencies.

According to him, the resolve of the council chairpersons to quickly involve the military in local protests should be reconsidered.

He made the remarks when the MCE for Ejura/Sekyeredumase, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, appeared before the committee on Thursday, July 9, 2021.

Prof. Antwi Danso insists that the practice, if not checked immediately, will affect the country greatly in the near future.

“I am so worried about how we handle emergencies in Ghana with political heads just calling in the military anytime. So whether it is NPP, NDC or CPP, we will still use the same modus operandi and call in the military when there is a problem.”

“So during the NDC’s tenure, the same scenario is there, and in the time of the NPP too, the same thing is being done. You call them [military,] they come and cause mayhem”

Meanwhile, some residents of Ejura and victims of the shooting incident are expected to appear before the committee later this morning.

The family of Ibrahim Muhammed whose death sparked the protest has however written to the committee to decline their participation, although they were expected to appear today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

Committee ask for more time

The committee has also requested for an extension of its deadline to enable it to complete its work.

The committee is asking for an extension to July 16, 2021, instead of the July 10 deadline which ends today, Friday, July 9, 2021.

According to the Committee, there are more testimonies to be taken which makes the extension critical.

“Considering the testimonies yet to be taken, the committee is requesting for an extension of the deadline to complete its work by Friday, the 16th day of July 2021” the statement noted.

The Committee has so far taken testimonies from about 10 witnesses including journalists, police and military officers as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident.

Background

The violence occurred during protests that followed the death of Ibrahim Muhammed.

Ibrahim Muhammed, alias Kaaka Macho, died after he was attacked on June 27 while returning home.

He’s believed to have been killed because he was critical of the government.

The 45-year-old was noted to be vocal on both local and national issues using his Facebook page.

Police in the Ashanti Region have since arrested three persons in connection with his death and put them before court.

Ibrahim Muhammed was buried on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, alongside the two others who died in the protest.