Thousands of members and sympathizers of the opposition Democratic Congress, NDC, have gathered at the Accra Mall to begin a protest march over the killing and brutalization of some citizens by various security agencies in the country.

The supporters, most of whom are clad in red and black, are gathered and standing in clusters as they wait for the protest to officially commence.

Many are holding placards with various inscriptions including, “Ahmed Suale deserved to live, No justice for the dead, no peace, #WeAreAllKaaka, We feel your silence Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, Ghanaian lives matter” among others.

Some protestors arrived at the grounds as early as 5:00 am.

Meanwhile, there is heavy security presence to ensure law and order during the protest march.

Some notable persons sighted at the protest including former MP for Ketu South, Fifi Kwettey who told Citi News the protest is to impress upon the government to take urgent action about the security situation in the country.

He said the government’s failure to act on the incidents of violence and brutality that played out during the 2020 elections has led to many of such incidents reoccurring.

“The killings and murders that happened during the elections, nothing was done about them, and this is hat has opened the gateway for even much more brutality going on… This [demonstration] is a way of letting the president and the government know that enough is enough. And also give an assurance to the people of Ghana that we will not allow this to go on,” he said.

The Member of Parliament for Buem constituency, Kofi Adams said the recent happenings in the country indicate that the country’s democratic gains are being eroded.

“Now people are clothed in respectable uniforms, sometimes these respectable uniforms, are given to citizens to go out there and misbehave. This cannot continue in a country like Ghana which should be serving as example to many other countries,” he said.