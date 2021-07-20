Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr., has challenged Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, to go ahead to release a supposed video evidence that he [Kennedy Agyapong] claims he has of him to prove some corruption allegations he has levelled against him.

Mr. Baako says the MP’s assertions at the High Court that he is involved in a number of illegal and criminal acts are not only bogus and malicious, but also mischievous.

Kweku Baako, who is also the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper sued Mr. Agyapong at the High court for libel.

Although the High court ruled in Mr. Baako’s favour, the legislator has appealed the ruling, awaiting judgement.

On last Saturday’s edition of NewsFile on Joy FM, Kweku Baako on a discussion on media attacks mentioned that the outspoken MP’s incessant threats on the lives of journalists is becoming one too many because he always gets away with his innuendos.

Two days later while speaking on ‘The Seat Show’, on Net2 TV on Monday [July 19, 2021], Mr. Agyapong, who is also the Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament rebutted and attacked Kweku Baako explaining that he cannot fathom why the journalist will talk about him given his corrupt nature.

“Is Kweku Baako still speaking? A corrupt journalist like him, I have a video here. If he dares me, I will show it. He is very corrupt. Kweku Baako is not clean. He is a hypocrite and not an honest man at all”, Kennedy Agyapong said.

In a social media response however, the ace broadcaster said, “if he [Kennedy Agyapong] is truly a man of courage of conviction”, I challenge him to make his so-called evidence public for all to see and hear.”

Read Kweku Baako’s full statement below