The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has said the claims by a retired teacher in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region, that he has not been able to access his pension benefits for seven years after retiring are untrue.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 22, 2021, and copied to Citi News, SSNIT explained that the retiree, Napari Manga, qualified and opted for a reduced pension in November 2018 because he did not retire at age 60.

Following this, he applied for his benefits on November 28, 2018, and “his first pension, together with his Past Credit, was computed and paid to him on 5th December 2018, a week after his application. He has subsequently been receiving his monthly pension.”

Mr. Manga, a native of Nabayili, had told Citi News he had pursued his benefits for the past seven years since he retired, but to no avail.

However, documents available to Citi News from SSNIT confirmed that some payments had been made and were still ongoing contrary to the earlier claims.

SSNIT also said Mr. Manga’s past credit was recomputed, and the difference was paid to him on May 31, 2020.

“The difference was as a result of the change in the formula used for the computation of Past Credit,” it explained.

The Past Credit formed part of the lump sum that is paid to workers who retire under the National Pensions Act, 2008, Act 766, but had contributed to the SSNIT Scheme as of 31st December 2009.

SSNIT also reminded the pensioner that it is no more responsible for paying lump sums and urged Mr. Manga to contact his Second Tier Fund Managers for his lump sum if he has not already done so.

The Trust further assured that it “remains committed to paying the right benefits promptly to all Members who are due.”