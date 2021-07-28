The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, has said the government is considering moves to revise Ghana’s COVID-19 vaccination deployment strategy in view of the spread of the delta variant.

According to him, the government will prioritise highly populated areas and at-risk groups.

The Minister revealed this as part of answers to a question from Keta MP, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpe in Parliament on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

This he explained is to help the nation contain the spread of the disease and ensure the safety of the citizenry against same.

“The government is currently considering the revision of the vaccine deployment strategy amid the current COVID-19 situation that is prioritising hotspots regions or districts, highly populated areas, and at-risk groups and persons of 60 years and above, and those with underlying medical conditions.”

Currently, the government is struggling to access vaccines to meet its target of vaccinating 20 million Ghanaians by the end of the year.

Concerns have been raised over the government’s failure to vary its vaccination strategy in the wake of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Nevertheless, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the country will soon resume its vaccination programme.

Speaking at a meeting with the outgoing Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, over the weekend, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana had procured some vaccines that will facilitate the vaccination programme.

“The shortage of vaccines has been a problem for countries like ours, but hopefully we will see light at the end of the tunnel very soon. We will start the process of vaccinating or revaccinating our population.”

What is Ghana’s current COVID-19 situation?

There has been a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent days. The country has now recorded over 100,000 infections since the outbreak on March 12, 2020.

Out of this number, 96,999 persons have recovered from the disease and 823 persons have succumbed to it.

The country currently has an active case count of 4,747 after recording 466 new cases on July 24, 2021, per the latest update from the Ghana Health Service.