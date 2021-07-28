The 2021 edition of the annual e.TV Ghana and Japan Motors Corporate Run and Walk event has been launched at the Silver Star Tower with a special focus and support to the virtually impaired in Ghana.

The Corporate Run and Walk which is scheduled for 21st September 2021 at the Silver Star Tower is aimed at bringing together corporate institutions in Ghana to promote health and networking through team building and physical activities.

This is another way to commemorate Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day while running for charity.

Speaking at the launch, Timothy Karikari Director of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company [GMABC] said ‘’For eleven years we have been organising the corporate run event and year in and year out we use part of the proceeds to support the Ghana Blind Union. We want to rally organisations to partner us to achieve this objective’’, Timothy Karikari explained.

Timothy Karikari also commended sponsors for their contribution towards the success of the event.

‘’We are grateful to our sponsors for their continuous support. We are extremely excited that through the run and our focus on the visually impaired, we are changing lives. I urge corporate institutions and individuals to register and be part of supporting the blind’’ he said.

Harriet Mensah Marketing Manager of Japan Motors on her part shared the rudiments of the run.

‘’The race will start at 6:30am from the Silver Star Tower. Participants would use the Liberation Road to 37, then onto the El-Wak road; then turn onto the defence drive and towards Airport round-about. At the round-about, they will now turn towards the Airport 1st round-about, then turn back onto the Liberation road and finish up at the Silver Star Tower Complex.

There will be strict adherence to Covid-19 preventive Protocols throughout the entire process. There is a pre-structured spacing of 1.8 m between participants in adherence to social distancing, and we will be providing free face masks to participants. A sequential take-off will be used so that participants take off in batches to avoid crowding. The run is a full-outdoor activity,’’ she stated.

She also mentioned that there are interesting prizes, as usual, this year, including a Yamaha Moto cycle for the fastest corporate team.

The MC for the event was Raymond Nyamador co-host of Happy Morning Show and host of eSports live on Happy FM and e.TV Ghana respectively.

The 11th edition of e. TV Ghana, Japan Motors Corporate Run is sponsored by Global Media Alliance, Blue Skies Product Ltd., Perception Management {PMI}, Silver Star Auto, Lakeside Marina Park, Silver Star Tower Limited, Eco Index Agro Solutions Ltd., Lakeside Estate, Run Ghana, Oman Fofor, Decathlon, Allianz Insurance, Yahama, Branch Health Fitness, Awake Mineral Water, Silver Star Tower Limited.

Registration centres include e.TV Ghana and Happy FM – Asylum Down, Silver Star Tower – Airport City, and YFM – Accra Mall.