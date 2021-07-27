The committee that was tasked to probe the death of two persons after soldiers allegedly opened fire on protestors at Ejura in the Ashanti Region, has recommended the removal of the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ejura-Sekyedumase Assembly.

The MCE, Mohammed Salisu Bamba, has already withdrawn his application for reappointment to the position after the July 29 incident, that led to the shooting of six persons, two of whom died from their injuries.

The families of the deceased and the injured are also to benefit from compensation per the Committee’s recommendations, according to a Citi News source who sighted the document.

The Committee also recommended the transfer of the District Police Commander for Ejura-Sekyedumase, DSP Philip Hammond.

The military officer who led the soldiers on the ground that day is also to face sanctions, the committee recommended.

For the future of policing in Ejura, the committee recommended an upgrading of police infrastructure at Ejura and the expansion of the police force in Ejura.

To help the community, the Committee also recommended the creation of community centres under the Zongo Development Fund.

The committee, made up of Justice George Kingsley Koomson as the Chairman; a security analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi-Danso, and the Executive Director of Penplusbytes, Juliet Adiema Amoah, presented its findings to the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The committee took testimonies from about 20 witnesses including journalists, police, and military officers as well as political appointees in the jurisdiction of the incident, and some family members of some victims.

The committee completed its work on July 9, 2021, after holding public hearings for two weeks.

Why the committee was set up?

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two people and the injuring of four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.

Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home from an event he attended in the area.

Earlier reports suggested that Kaaka was killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular, but police reports suggest otherwise after three people including his brother were arrested and put before the court over the killing.

The Interior Ministry subsequently constituted a three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe the issue and make recommendations.

Marie Louis Simmons, a Principal State Attorney, was the secretary to the committee.