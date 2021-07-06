Samsung’s flagship device, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, has won the Best Smartphone at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during the 2021 edition of the Mobile World Congress.

The GLOMO Awards is an annual event that recognizes the hardware, software and services that drive innovation across the mobile industry worldwide.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G sports a professional-grade camera system and bright Intelligent Display that is obviously built for photo lovers. It is also the first device in the S Series that supports the S Pen.

“The best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made with a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more. This phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021,” the category judges said.

The Managing Director of Samsung Ghana, Lucas Lee, also said, “We are honoured to have been recognized in such a competitive category at this year’s GLOMO awards. Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future. As the user needs continue to grow so varied and dynamic, we are committed to leading the journey in developing devices that are loved by users across the globe.”

About the Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 runs on Android 11, has a Gorilla glass front, a plastic back and an aluminium frame. The device has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels with an octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Coretx-X1 & 3×2.80GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) CPU. The internal memory is either 128GB or 256GB with an 8GB RAM.