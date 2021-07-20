Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, and Adidas have announced a unique partnership that will see both parties collaborate to drive Africas’ creative economy.

Kicking off the relationship is Nutmegs’ (Adidas representative in Ghana) partnership on the exclusive listening session of Sarkodie’s upcoming album ‘No Pressure’.

This initiative by Sarkodie, is a follow-up to the very successful Writing Camp organised last year, which gave a platform to emerging creative artistes to curate and share their creativity in writing.

The partnership also ties into Nutmeg’s Creators Programme, where together with inspiring celebrity talent in music, sports, and fashion, creators are urged to make a statement and leave their mark.

The innovation is a celebration of the brand’s global member community and an opportunity to bring people together through its curated program of digital experiences.

The ‘No Pressure’ album is a result of months of work and embodies the quality that has come to be associated with the Sarkodie brand.

This partnership is being curated by Eagle Plug Entertainment, a modern entertainment company providing world-class solutions for the African entertainment ecosystem.