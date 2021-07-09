The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has rescinded its decision to allow loggers a 30-day window for them to move already cut logs from the region.

This comes after the youth of the region rejected the decision and threatened to demonstrate against the chiefs if they go ahead to implement the decision.

The Regional House of Chiefs had announced at a press conference, months after a total ban on logging and commercial charcoal production in the region, that loggers will be allowed to convey already-cut wood from July 12 to August 11, 2021.

The decision, however, was met with stiff opposition from youth in the region who argued it will open a window for more trees to be logged.

The youth for sustainable development petitioned the Yagbonwura against the decision and asked that it be rescinded with immediate effect.

In a press statement signed by the Bolewura Safo Kutugefeso who chairs the Savannah Regional House of chiefs committee on environment, the house of chiefs said the decision has been rescinded.

“Following the 4th of July 2021 press conference at the Bolewura Palace on uncollected logs in the Savannah region and upon further consideration with the King of Gonja and president of Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, his royal majesty Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boressah and the eminent chiefs committee chairman Buipewur Jinapor II as well as key stakeholders, the Savannah Regional House of chiefs has resolved that the decision on the carting window on the uncollected logs in the Savannah Region has been rescinded,” the statement reared.

The statement further stated that “the 30th May ban on illegal logging, commercial charcoal burning, and commercial fuelwood harvesting is effective and in force.”

Background

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs and the Regional Security Council banned logging and commercial charcoal production in the region on 30th May 2021.

The ban meant transportation of such products out of the region was also prohibited.

While at it, the House of Chiefs gave operators a 30-day ultimatum to move their goods out of the region.

But the youth kicked against the decision.