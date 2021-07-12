President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has extended Covid-19 lockdown by another two weeks as cases increase in the country.

The president said schools would remain closed and night curfew would remain.

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited and mass gatherings are still not allowed.

Restaurants have however been allowed to reopen with strict social distancing rules.

Some gyms have also been allowed to reopen in the adjusted level four lockdown rules.

The government will extend the Covid-relief fund to benefit more businesses affected by the lockdown, the president said.

South Africa recorded 16,302 new virus cases on Sunday bringing the total number of infections to 2,195,599.

Some 151 people died on Sunday bringing the fatalities to 64,289.