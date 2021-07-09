President Salva Kiir has called on South Sudan’s people to work together to try to recover the country’s “lost decade” on the 10th anniversary of its independence.

The anniversary is being marked without celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, along with the country’s dire economic situation.

But on paper, there is not much to celebrate. At the end of its first decade, aid groups say 60% of South Sudan’s population is suffering severe food shortages, and tens of thousands of people are on the brink of famine. More than a quarter of the population has been displaced by a civil war which broke out two years after independence.

But Mr Kiir has vowed no more fighting.

“On my part, I assure you that I will not return you back to war again,” he said in speech to mark the anniversary.

“Let us all work together to recover the lost decade and put our country back to the path of development in this new decade.”