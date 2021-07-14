Steve Raymond Dapaa-Addo Esq, has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) effective July 9, 2021.

Mr. Dapaa-Addo practised in Ghana as a State Attorney and in Nigeria, where he worked with the Rivers State Ministry of Justice and rose to the position of Director of Civil Litigation, an official statement issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Tuesday said.

He was seconded to the Economic and Organised Crime Office in July 2019 from the National Security Secretariat as a Special Advisor to the Office, until his appointment as the new Executive Director, it said.

Mr. Dapaa – Addo succeeds Mr. Frank Adu-Poku, who retired from active service in May 2021.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) was established in 1993 to lead Ghana’s efforts against the increasing challenges of economic and organised crime.

It is responsible for preventing, detecting and investigating crimes such as money laundering, human trafficking, illegal cyber activity and tax fraud.

Under the authority of the Attorney General, the EOCO can prosecute such offences and importantly, confiscate any proceeds of the crime.

EOCO’s responsibility also includes the sharing and reporting of information related to economic and organised crime, which requires working alongside related agencies and partner organisations.