Toll collection at the Accra-bound side of the Tema motorway has resumed, almost four hours after traumatised staff suspended collection after a tipper truck crashed into the tollbooth.

Drivers who ply the stretch were allowed to move free of charge after the incident.

Five persons were left with serious injuries after the crash on Monday morning, July 12, 2021.

A cleaner who has speech and hearing impairment, whose name was only given as Mr. Koomson, was left with severe injuries to his legs and hand.

Two other victims, who were occupying a salon car that was hit by the tipper truck before it crashed into the tollbooth, were also severely injured.

The driver of the truck, who was earlier arrested by the police, is also said to have sustained some injuries alongside one tollbooth attendant who reportedly had some minor cuts on the face.

The injured persons are all being treated at the Tema General Hospital.

A video of the crash shows the body of the cleaner lying on the ground helplessly, with many onlookers at the scene.