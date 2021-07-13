Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ team on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, engaged students of Yahweh International School in Ofankor, Accra.

This is part of the team’s efforts to whip up the interest of Junior High School students across the country in this year’s competition.

Some students, in an interaction with the Citi FM team, showed keen interest in the topic for this year’s challenge.

Asiama Yaa Amponsah, one of the students, said she sees the competition as an opportunity to contribute to national development.

“Children are ordinarily not given the platform to add our voices to national issues. I see this competition as a platform to voice out my views and to be heard. I have a lot of ideas that I think when adopted will turn around the fortunes of the country.”

She is very confident of winning the competition, considering the tall list of reforms she is going to propose in her essay.

David Ato Kwamina Arthur, another student, has also decided to enter the competition, not necessarily to win the grand prize but to sharpen his writing skills.

“The topic sounds very interesting and I am looking forward to trying my hands on it. I am hoping to win, even if I do not win the competition, at least I am going to exercise my writing ability. In fact, I am going to start writing as soon as I get home.”

About The 2021 Literacy Challenge

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, July 23, 2021.

It runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.