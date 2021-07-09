On Friday, July 9, 2021, the Citi FM Literacy Challenge team visited the Ministry of Health Basic School and the Bishop Bowers School in Korle-Bu, Accra.

This is part of the team’s efforts to interact with students across the country and encourage them to participate in this year’s competition.

The team first made a stop at the Ministry of Health Basic School.

Some students found the topic for this year’s competition “a bit challenging.”

They are however willing to enter the competition and win the bragging rights.

Alexander Ohene Adomako said, “the topic for this year’s challenge is more challenging than the previous ones. This essay is going to require more convincing, but then, I am not going to let the opportunity slip by. I am going to give it my best shot.”

Naa Akushia Otoo, a second-year JHS student, is surprised at the blame game between Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) that was witnessed after fire razed a three-storey building in Makola.

She feels the country should go beyond struggling for such basic amenities.

A second-year JHS student of the Bishop Bowers School, Mawuenam Ganyaglo is determined to win this year’s competition.

About The 2021 Literacy Challenge

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

The topic for the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’ is: “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

The deadline for submission of entries is Friday, July 23, 2021.

It runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV.