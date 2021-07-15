Junior High School students across the country are being given the opportunity to compete in Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’.

The Literacy Challenge team on Thursday, July 15, 2021, interacted with students of St. Peter’s Mission School and Charo International School on the competitive Challenge and how to partake in it.

The competition requires JHS students to submit an essay on the theme “As an aspiring presidential candidate, in not less than 600 words, write a convincing manifesto speech that is intended to fix the country and bring hope to political governance.”

Students of St. Peter’s Mission School in Adenta shared a tall list of things they think need fixing in the country.

Kwaku Ofosu Asare Junior said, “bribery and corruption need to be nipped in the bud. The country is being swallowed up in tonnes and tonnes of rubbish. We also have to buckle up our health service, especially our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delta variant cases are increasing across the country.”

Allyjandra Ataa Nshira-Yeboah finds the topic for this year’s challenge intriguing.

She is excited about the platform she has been given to share her views on “the rots in society.”

She is determined to give it her best shot, and hopefully be part of the10 finalists, if not the winner.

Students at the Charo International School were not too familiar with the competition.

They were thus very excited that the Citi FM team engaged them before the deadline for the competition.

Ridwan Abudullai said, “I am glad that it is not too late for me to enter the competition. I am going to start writing as soon as I get home.”

About The 2021 Literacy Challenge

As an initiative of Citi 97.3 FM, The Literacy Challenge is a nationwide campaign that promotes Literacy in Ghana.

The contest, which spans a three-month period, targets Junior High School students (JHS) in Ghana.

It runs on three levels. Level one has to do with the students writing an essay on the stated topic.

Level Two – Aptitude Test: At this level, the top 50 contestants from across Ghana will take part in a general knowledge aptitude test to make it to the next round. The number will be reduced to 10.

Level Three – Quiz Competition: At this level, the top 10 contestants shall compete for the grand prize of GHS10,000 in a classic quiz competition.

For more information, call 0205973973.

The Literacy Challenge is powered by 97.3 Citi FM, with support from Citi TV