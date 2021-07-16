The Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has offered support to Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, who has been referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee for allegedly threatening the life of a journalist.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Mr. Afenyo-Markin, who has served as legal counsel for the Assin Central MP in a similar invitation to the Privileges Committee, described his colleague’s conduct as a slip.

“The media is not our enemy. We are not enemies to ourselves. Sometimes we slip,” the Deputy Majority leader said.

“What is important is for us to take steps or remedy, or resolve when these things happen. We are all human,” he added.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin indicated that Mr. Agyapong has been engaged regarding the incident, adding that “I have received very positive responses from him, and I have no doubt in my mind that steps will be taken to deal with the matter, so there won’t be the need to go into the long haul.”

The MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, a one-time journalist, made the request on the floor of Parliament for the Assin Central legislator to be referred to Parliament’s Privileges Committee over the threats he made.

Mr. Suhuyini argued that the threats from Mr. Agyepong, who doubles as the Chairman of the Defence and Interior Committee of the House, on the life of the journalist were a dent in the reputation of Parliament.

Ken fires at Suhuyini

Despite the reconciliatory words from Mr. Afenyo-Markin, the Assin Central MP has been displaying a lack of contrition with comments he has made on the matter.

Speaking in an interview on his radio station, Oman FM, Mr. Agyapong said he wasn’t afraid of being expelled from Parliament.

He also hurled insults at Mr. Suhuyini who he said was politicising issues.

“As for Suhuyini, the least said about him the better. He goes ahead to drag me before the Privileges Committee? He is a foolish MP. So stupid. Left to him, the country would have burnt to ashes. I am so disappointed in him.”

Background

Mr. Agyapong is under fire for threats he allegedly made against Erastus Asare Donkor, a journalist with Luv FM in Kumasi.

He called for the reporter to be beaten following the latter’s testimony before the committee probing the disturbances in Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

The mother company of Luv FM, Multimedia Group, has petitioned the police over the issue.

The Ghana Journalists Association has also called out Mr. Agyapong recalling similar comments made by the MP before the killing of Ahmed Suale, an investigator on Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Tiger-Eye PI team.