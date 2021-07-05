Three people were on Monday evening, July 5, 2021, injured when a salon car and a truck carting some wares crashed at Tesano in Accra.

The crash occurred opposite the Police Training School.

The three persons, a man and two women, have been taken to the Police Hospital according to one of the first responders on the scene, Assistant Divisional Officer Grade 2 Paa Kweku Essel.

ADO2 Essel raised concerns with the conduct of onlookers who he said were quite agitated and obstructed the work of ambulance personnel and other responders.

“When you go to the scene, they should allow us to do what we are supposed to do so we deliver… they put impediments and obstacles in our way when we are working,” he said.

A similar accident occurred at Tesano in April this year after a commercial bus also known as ‘trotro’ crashed into a broken-down truck near the Tesano Police station.

A rapid response team from the police and Ambulance Service had to work tirelessly to retrieve the trapped body of the driver.