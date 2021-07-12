The Upper East Regional Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers at their hideouts in Pelungu and Dakota.

The suspects, Maxwell Ziaba, alias Strongman, Bodozina Awudu, alias Network Absorber, and Yidaana Shamshudeen, were picked up for their alleged involvement in robberies in the Nabdam and Zebilla Districts of the Upper East Region.

Some items found on the suspects at the time of the arrest include one locally manufactured pistol, three cartridges of ammunition, one double-edged knife, two unregistered Motorbikes, five gold detectors, and five mobile phones.

According to the police, the suspects have admitted their involvement in the robbery of some persons at Takwa and Obuasi mining communities near Tongo and Gbane in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

The Upper East Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, has been spoke to Citi News on the matter.

“This is in line with the Regional Police Command’s surveillance to ensure that we arrest criminals especially violent ones including robberies both highway and residential. It is our hope that the arrest of these suspects and many others, will help in our quest to ensure that violent crimes do not exist in the Upper East Region” he said.